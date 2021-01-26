15:47
Bishkek City Hall plans to build center for homeless people

A center for homeless people will be built in Bishkek. Acting Mayor of the capital, Balbak Tulobaev, announced at a meeting today.

He instructed to create a center design for 200 people.

«The center will be located on 50 ares of land and will have all the necessary conditions: medical center, bathhouse and a police office. We will gather people who freeze outside in winter, wash them, return to society. If someone has no passport, we will obtain it. They should be sent to villages,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

The official also gave the task to start development of project for construction of a new building for Clinical Hospital No. 1.
