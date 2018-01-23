12:52
-9
USD 69.34
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.22
English

Negotiations on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway continue

Representatives of the three countries will hold a meeting in Tashkent on January 24-25 on the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported.

On the eve of the tripartite meeting, bilateral Uzbek-Kyrgyz and Uzbek-Chinese meetings on international road transportation are planned.

During the visit of the former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Tashkent in October 2017, the sides reached an agreement on returning to implementation of a large-scale project to create a transport corridor that will link the automobile, and in the coming years, railways of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China.

The first steps have already been taken. At the end of October, a truck rally along the route Tashkent — Andijan — Osh — Irkeshtam — Kashgar took place.
link:
views: 119
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan negotiate over borders for 9 days
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love