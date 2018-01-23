Negotiations on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway continue

Representatives of the three countries will hold a meeting in Tashkent on January 24-25 on the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan reported.

On the eve of the tripartite meeting, bilateral Uzbek-Kyrgyz and Uzbek-Chinese meetings on international road transportation are planned.

During the visit of the former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev to Tashkent in October 2017, the sides reached an agreement on returning to implementation of a large-scale project to create a transport corridor that will link the automobile, and in the coming years, railways of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China.

The first steps have already been taken. At the end of October, a truck rally along the route Tashkent — Andijan — Osh — Irkeshtam — Kashgar took place.