Construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway is estimated at $8 billion. This estimate was announced by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov at the agro-industrial forum.

It is noted that this amount is preliminary. Kyrgyzstan, China and Uzbekistan have completed preparations for the start of construction of the railway. All procedures have been completed. Work is expected to begin this year. The feasibility study of the project is being updated.

The agreement on cooperation between the three countries on the project for construction of Uzbekistan — Kyrgyzstan — China railway was signed in September 2022 in Samarkand. The document provided for the preparation of a feasibility study of the project in the first half of last year. In December 2023, specialists from China completed field work on the new railroad route.

The implementation of the project, which has been under discussion for more than 20 years, is expected to serve as a basis for expanding the geography of trade and transportation from China through Uzbekistan to Europe and the Persian Gulf states via the Southern Corridor.