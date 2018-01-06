02:22
+3
USD 68.92
EUR 83.07
RUB 1.21
English

China stages opera on Manas epic

The second opening night of opera on Manas epic in Chinese took place in Nanjing city (Jiangsu province) at the Baoli Theater on January 4 and January 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the opera was staged with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture of the PRC and the Chinese National Opera Institute based on the book «Manas» in the version of Jusup Mamay. Wang Xiaoling, a screenwriter of the first category, known in China, wrote the script.

«Work on the preparation of the opera has been conducted for two years. More than one hundred artists from state theaters of China took part in the opera. It includes two parts of the main content of the epic — Manas and Semetey, which show great victories, exploits and a description of the life of baatyr Manas. Further, the life and achievements of his son Semetey, who seeks victory over foreign invaders, is presented,» the report said.
link:
views: 273
Print
Related
China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to agree on route of railway by April
Kyrgyz-Chinese border temporarily closed
Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017?
Construction of road China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan to be discussed soon
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss construction of gas pipeline
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway
Kyrgyzstan asks China for support in building ring road around Issyk-Kul
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main allies of Kyrgyzstan
Contract for rehabilitation of 23 streets in Bishkek signed with Chinese company
Kyrgyzstan searches for victims of robbery attacks on foreigners
Popular
Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan Li Gang - Chinese who constantly returns to Kyrgyzstan
One more journalist banned from leaving country One more journalist banned from leaving country
Nature Development Fund created in Kyrgyzstan to improve ecology Nature Development Fund created in Kyrgyzstan to improve ecology
Ban on import of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan through Russia extended Ban on import of Ukrainian goods to Kyrgyzstan through Russia extended