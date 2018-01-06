China stages opera on Manas epic

The second opening night of opera on Manas epic in Chinese took place in Nanjing city (Jiangsu province) at the Baoli Theater on January 4 and January 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the opera was staged with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture of the PRC and the Chinese National Opera Institute based on the book «Manas» in the version of Jusup Mamay. Wang Xiaoling, a screenwriter of the first category, known in China, wrote the script.

«Work on the preparation of the opera has been conducted for two years. More than one hundred artists from state theaters of China took part in the opera. It includes two parts of the main content of the epic — Manas and Semetey, which show great victories, exploits and a description of the life of baatyr Manas. Further, the life and achievements of his son Semetey, who seeks victory over foreign invaders, is presented,» the report said.