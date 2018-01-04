Kyrgyzstan introduces allowance for birth of child

The law on payment of state allowance for the birth of a child (suyunchu) came into force on January 1 in Kyrgyzstan.

It amounts to 4,000 soms, in high-mountainous areas — 6,000.

In order to receive money, it is necessary to present a child’s birth certificate, passports of parents, or a guardianship certificate and a certificate from the place of residence.

According to the Ministry of Health, only on New Year’s Eve 311 babies were born in the republic. Based on the calculation of 4,000 per child it is supposed to pay them from the budget more than 1.2 million soms.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan signed amendments to the law on state benefits. Monthly benefits for low-income families with children are preserved.