95 percent of children living in orphanages in Kyrgyzstan have parents. The Minister of Labor and Social Development Taalaykul Isakunova informed today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, 12,000-14,000 soms are spent on each child per year, but 75% of this amount is taken by the administration of an orphanage, so the government intends to open deposit accounts for the orphans.

Today, the Parliament discussed a bill on benefits for low-income families with disabled children.

The number of such children increases by 400 people annually, the Ministry of Social Development said.

There are 6,000 children with disabilities in the country.