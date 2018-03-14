17:31
USD 68.18
EUR 84.09
RUB 1.20
English

95 percent of children living in orphanages in Kyrgyzstan have parents

95 percent of children living in orphanages in Kyrgyzstan have parents. The Minister of Labor and Social Development Taalaykul Isakunova informed today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, 12,000-14,000 soms are spent on each child per year, but 75% of this amount is taken by the administration of an orphanage, so the government intends to open deposit accounts for the orphans.

Today, the Parliament discussed a bill on benefits for low-income families with disabled children.

The number of such children increases by 400 people annually, the Ministry of Social Development said.

There are 6,000 children with disabilities in the country.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Payment of suyunchu starts in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces allowance for birth of child
Deputies and ministers in Kyrgyzstan also receive state benefit payments
30,000 children to be left without allowances in 2018
Women in Naryn go on hunger strike demanding to repeal benefits law
Naryn residents protest against new law on state benefits
Officials not plan to raise allowances for disabled people
Kyrgyz athletes promised allowances of more than $ 1,000
Kyrgyzstan proposes to refrain from increasing allowances in October 2017
Draft of new version of state benefits' law sent to Parliament
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
14 people get poisoned in Osh region 14 people get poisoned in Osh region
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed