Women in Naryn go on hunger strike demanding to repeal benefits law

Protest against the law on state benefits for newborns was held near the building of Naryn regional state administration. The participants (ten women — residents of Naryn, note of 24.kg news agency) went on a hunger strike. Information about this was confirmed in the mayor’s office.

The participants consider the conditions for receiving benefits to be incorrect. They demand benefits not only for the third and the next children, but for every child.

The government of Kyrgyzstan suggests postponing the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic On State Benefits for three months — until April 1, 2018. The bill was submitted to the Parliament for consideration.

Mayor of Naryn Emil Alymkulov said that he would send a corresponding appeal to the government of the country.

About 50 people participated in a similar protest near the building of the regional administration.

According to the law on state benefits, which comes into force in 2018, one-time allowance — suyunchu — is paid for each newborn. Parents will also be paid a monthly allowance for caring for a child up to three years and benefits for citizens with three or more children. In addition, persons who do not have the right to a pension are provided with social benefits.

One-time payment at birth of each child will be 4,000 soms, and monthly allowance — 700 soms. If the family has more than three children, they will receive 500 soms for each up to 16 years. In this case, parents’ incomes will not be taken into account.

Currently, the allowance for low-income families is 800 soms a month. About 90,000 families or 279,000 children receive state aid. 660,000 children will be able to use new benefits.