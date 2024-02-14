12:32
Foreign agents law: Deputies return document to committees for revision

It was decided to return the bill on non-profit organizations to committees for consideration in the second reading. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Azygaliev said.

According to him, such a proposal came from the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations, Chyngyz Azhibaev.

«You know, we have considered this bill several times. There were proposals from deputies. We now have the right to consider it carefully again in committees. I think that the initiators of the bill will also listen to the opinion of the people,» Nurlanbek Azygaliev said.

At least 73 deputies supported the proposal of Chyngyz Azhibaev during the voting.
