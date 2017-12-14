12:48
-9
USD 69.75
EUR 81.89
RUB 1.18
English

PM instructs to initiate criminal proceedings against Transport Ministry

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov instructed the Financial Police to initiate criminal proceedings against the Ministry of Transport. He said this today at a meeting on road safety.

«The leadership of the Ministry of Transport reports that the electronic weight and dimensional control is introduced and now everything is visible. Nothing like this! The criminal case will be instituted. I will bring it to the end,» the head of the Cabinet said.

The Ministry of Transport, apparently, can not be trusted. We need to give weight and dimensional control to outsourcing in order to engage private companies in it.

Sapar Isakov

link:
views: 32
Print
Related
Negotiations on “Smart Cities" in Kyrgyzstan coming to end
Winners of Youth Chingiz Aitmatov State Award decorated
Data processing center for Taza Koom to cost $ 100 million
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to create secure telephone communication for officials
Sapar Isakov: Toll roads should to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan, but carefully
PM of Kyrgyzstan considers resolution on toll roads
Sapar Isakov instructs to investigate felling of trees in Dzhuuku gorge
Kumtor allocates $ 50 million for waste treatment facilities for Issyk-Kul Lake
PM proposes to create single center for obtaining driving licenses
Popular
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan
Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December Growth of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan expected in second half of December
Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek Book of American expert on Eurasia in state language presented in Bishkek