PM instructs to initiate criminal proceedings against Transport Ministry

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov instructed the Financial Police to initiate criminal proceedings against the Ministry of Transport. He said this today at a meeting on road safety.
«The leadership of the Ministry of Transport reports that the electronic weight and dimensional control is introduced and now everything is visible. Nothing like this! The criminal case will be instituted. I will bring it to the end,» the head of the Cabinet said.
The Ministry of Transport, apparently, can not be trusted. We need to give weight and dimensional control to outsourcing in order to engage private companies in it.Sapar Isakov