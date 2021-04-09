17:18
Corruption revealed at Road Facilities Department of Transport Ministry

A stable corruption scheme was revealed at the Department of Road Facilities under the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It was established that in 2019 the department purchased road bitumen through a tender to provide road maintenance institutions with the necessary raw materials for construction and repair of highways. But the officials of the department sold a significant part of the raw materials to private companies. At the same time, the volumes and cost of raw materials used were deliberately overestimated in the reported data.

The state suffered damage in the amount of over 49 million soms due to the corruption scheme.

The day before, the Chief Engineer of the Regional Department of Roads of Chui region was detained and placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security on suspicion of committing a crime under article 319 (Corruption) of the Criminal Code. Investigation is underway.
