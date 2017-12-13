11:32
Number of investigators in SCNS increased

Number of investigators in the investigation departments of the State Committee for National Security and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes has been increased. The representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office Tilek Sarbagysh uulu informed today at the coordination meeting on anti-corruption issues.

33 investigators will work in the national security bodies, 14 — in the Financial Police Department.

According to Tilek Sarbagysh uulu, the government agreed to increase the staffs of these two departments to optimize the work of investigative bodies engaged in the investigation of corruption and malfeasance.

Participants of the meeting also noted that the investigators’ workload is high, they are not enough, so the staff is increased.

Prosecutor General Indira Dzoldubaeva, Deputy Prime Minister Daiyr Kenekeev, Head of the State Registration Service Dastan Dogoyev, Interior Minister Ulan Israilov take part in the conference.
