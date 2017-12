Kyrgyzstan supplied more than 50 tons of walnuts to Holland thanks to the voluntary certification Fair Trade. UNDP informed 24.kg news agency.

As Gulnaz Kaseeva, Chairwoman of the Board of AgroLead NGO noted, earlier Kyrgyz walnuts came to European countries through Turkey . Suppliers from Kyrgyzstan have undergone the voluntary certification Fair Trade and can now supply the product directly.

Certification provides social bonuses, as it is created specifically for developing countries. It is namely, the payment of premiums in excess of the earned amount, which the companies themselves are obliged to spend on solving social and economic issues in their communities.