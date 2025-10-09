Chelyabinsk Oblast intends to increase food supplies to Kyrgyzstan

Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast plans to increase food supplies to Kyrgyzstan. Prospects for developing mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed at a meeting between Inna Podshivalova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the region, and Maksat Tentimishov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg.

It is noted that trade between the region and the republic increased by a third last year. Fruits, melons, nuts, jams, marmalade, and other products are shipped from Kyrgyzstan to the Southern Urals. The Chelyabinsk Oblast exports wheat and pasta, sunflower oil, mayonnaise and sauces, seeds, and snacks. Supplies are growing.

Maksat Tentimishov also held meetings with representatives of agribusinesses already cooperating with the Kyrgyz Republic. Several more companies are ready to begin supplying food to the country.

«Chelyabinsk Oblast ranks first in the Ural Federal District in terms of agricultural exports, which have increased 2.5-fold since 2018. Today, the region supplies 146 types of agricultural products to 30 countries,» Inna Podshivalova noted.

Kyrgyzstan has special economic zones and a services and technology park with a special tax regime for IT entrepreneurs. A joint investment fund with Russia provides low-interest loans. Maksat Tentimishov suggested that Chelyabinsk Oblast businesses take advantage of these opportunities to expand cooperation.