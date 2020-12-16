Brand name for Kyrgyz walnut developed in Kyrgyzstan

The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan develops a brand for the Kyrgyz walnut. Deputy Director of the state agency Nadyrbek Kozubaev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, work is underway to promote the Kyrgyz walnut jointly with the National Academy of Sciences.

«After assignment of the deputies, we began to develop the brand. We work with scientists,» Nadyrbek Kozubaev told.

According to MP Almazbek Akmatov, wild nuts do not grow in any country in the world like in Kyrgyzstan.

«Nuts grow in many countries, but they are artificially planted. Only we have wild walnut forests,» he said.

According to the state agency, the area of ​​walnut forests occupies 45,000 hectares. According to the website open.kg, the area of ​​walnut forests reaches more than 600,000 hectares in the valley of Arslanbob river alone.