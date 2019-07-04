Kyrgyzstanis meet with Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Benelux countries

Meeting of Kyrgyzstanis with the Consul of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Benelux countries Urmat Kalmambetov took place in Holland for the first time. Participants of the meeting told 24.kg news agency.

The organizer was the Dutch-Kyrgyz Business Council in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Benelux countries and France.

«The goal is to get to know our compatriots who live and work in Holland for some time. The Consul conducted informative and advisory work with Kyrgyz citizens, and also told about the future work of the Embassy in Belgium,» the compatriots told.

A young businessman Tilek Toktogaziev, who nominated his candidacy for the posit of the Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, but was not supported by the head of Government Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, also attended the meeting.

Tilek Toktogaziev came to Holland to cooperate with local Dutch firms in the field of agriculture and innovation. Business meetings were organized by the Dutch-Kyrgyz Business Council and the official representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic in Holland.