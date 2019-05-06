Kyrgyzstanis participate in Immortal Regiment march in Amsterdam

Kyrgyzstanis took part in Immortal Regiment march in Amsterdam. Founder of the Kyrgyz-Dutch Business Council, Zharkyna Koshoeva, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Immortal Regiment march was organized in Holland for the first time; compatriots from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia participated in it.

«May 5 is Holland’s Liberation Day marking the end of occupation by Nazi Germany. Various concerts, festivals are held there on that day. We organized Immortal Regiment march. Our fathers who fought for victory were not forgotten. I was carrying a portrait of my grandfather Sulaiman Koshoev and his younger brother Sadyk Naimanbaev, who entered Berlin with Soviet troops, and after the Victory he was sent to fight with Japan,» Zharkyna Koshoeva told.