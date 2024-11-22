19:38
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia

BBC has discovered supplies of high-tech equipment made by a UK firm worth $2.1 million to Russian companies connected to the military through intermediaries in Kyrgyzstan. Investigation by the media outlet says.

Equipment from the British company Beck Optronic Solutions, a manufacturer of optics for military and medical purposes, was delivered to Russia through the companies Rama Group and Shisan registered in Bishkek. These organizations were headed by Valeria Baigascina and Evgeniy Matveev.

Valeria Baigascina, a 25-year-old native of Kazakhstan, known as a model and blogger, registered the company in February last year, but claims that she sold it in May. However, investigators found out that her friend Angelina Zhurenko bought the company. The latter claims that the company operates within the law. However, customs documents show that Rama Group and Shisan supplied goods to Russia, including optics for missile and tank guidance, in circumvention of sanctions.

Trade data shows that since sanctions on Russia were introduced in February 2022, UK exports to Kyrgyzstan have increased by more than 300 percent. Experts suspect some goods are actually destined for Moscow. In total, Rama Group made 1,756 deliveries in the first six months of 2023, while Shisan made 373. Among the recipients are Russian companies Sol Group and Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant, which are under sanctions.

The news agency notes that UK’s foreign secretary at the time, David Cameron, travelled to Bishkek in April and urged the Kyrgyz authorities to do more to tighten their sanctions’ compliance.
