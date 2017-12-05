17:31
-4
USD 69.75
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.18
English

Ex-prime minister knows how to attract rich tourists from Kazakhstan

Ex-prime minister Temir Sariev knows how to attract rich tourists from Kazakhstan. He told about it to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the agreement on the construction of 270-kilometer-long Almaty-Cholpon-Ata highway was signed in 2015.

«In 2016, we had to start construction. Our Kazakh partners chose the route themselves. We have to lay only 1.5 kilometers of the road and build one bridge. Today, to get to Issyk-Kul, the Kazakhs need to overcome 500 kilometers, and if there was this road, the distance would be reduced by half. Reduction of the way will lead to an increase in the flow of rich tourists,» Temir Sariev said.

According to the ex-prime minister, it is necessary to open direct flights with the industrial cities of Kazakhstan, Shymkent, for example.

Many Kazakhs and Uzbeks know Issyk-Kul, they want to come. But the existing conditions do not allow it. He believes that President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the government headed by Sapar Isakov should work on this issue.

«There is another interesting project — to build a cable railway from Almaty to Cholpon-Ata. The technology allows. This is an expensive project, but very exotic, if we want to develop Issyk-Kul as a tourist zone, of course,» Temir Sariev noted.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Temir Sariev worries that there is no trust between member-states of EEU
Date of applying tripartite control at external borders of EEU unknown
Certificates of laboratories in Kyrgyzstan valid throughout whole EEU territory
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
List of enterprises allowed supplying products to EEU markets to be expanded
Government tells about road map between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
Ethnic town planned to be build near Sulaiman-Too
Border situation consequences: 242 Kyrgyzstanis expelled from Kazakhstan
Number of heavy trucks in queues at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border reduces
What Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agreed on (details)
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved