Ex-prime minister knows how to attract rich tourists from Kazakhstan

Ex-prime minister Temir Sariev knows how to attract rich tourists from Kazakhstan . He told about it to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the agreement on the construction of 270-kilometer-long Almaty-Cholpon-Ata highway was signed in 2015.

«In 2016, we had to start construction. Our Kazakh partners chose the route themselves. We have to lay only 1.5 kilometers of the road and build one bridge. Today, to get to Issyk-Kul , the Kazakhs need to overcome 500 kilometers , and if there was this road, the distance would be reduced by half. Reduction of the way will lead to an increase in the flow of rich tourists,» Temir Sariev said.

According to the ex-prime minister, it is necessary to open direct flights with the industrial cities of Kazakhstan , Shymkent, for example.

Many Kazakhs and Uzbeks know Issyk-Kul, they want to come. But the existing conditions do not allow it. He believes that President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the government headed by Sapar Isakov should work on this issue.