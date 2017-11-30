EEU to start issuing electronic car documents in summer of 2018

«The issuance of new electronic car documents will be mandatory from the summer of 2018. Car owners will not have a choice — paper or entry in the electronic register,» Valery Koreshkov, a member of the board (minister) for technical regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said yesterday at a meeting with business representatives.

As the press service of the EEC reported, the parties discussed the mechanism for issuing electronic passports of vehicles and the principles for the exchange of information between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) at the initial stage.

«For us it is important that the system works without failures, ensuring the correct transmission of data on the car owner and the vehicle throughout the entire EEU space. We agreed on the basic schemes for the interaction of the national parts of electronic auto passport systems with each other and with the system administrator. This guarantees the connection of all countries to a single information base,» Valery Koreshkov said.

The dates for the transition to electronic passports depend on the readiness of car manufacturers, importers and government agencies that ensure that information in the document is updated.

However, as Deputy Director of the Department for Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Commission Vyacheslav Burmistrov noted, from July 1, 2018 the system should work in full.

Prior to this, it is necessary to complete the development of the regulatory framework in the EEU countries, to put into operation a common information system that provides data exchange between national segments, interaction with automakers, importers and vehicle owners.