10:09
+4
USD 69.74
EUR 82.80
RUB 1.20
English

EEU to start issuing electronic car documents in summer of 2018

«The issuance of new electronic car documents will be mandatory from the summer of 2018. Car owners will not have a choice — paper or entry in the electronic register,» Valery Koreshkov, a member of the board (minister) for technical regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said yesterday at a meeting with business representatives.

As the press service of the EEC reported, the parties discussed the mechanism for issuing electronic passports of vehicles and the principles for the exchange of information between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) at the initial stage.

«For us it is important that the system works without failures, ensuring the correct transmission of data on the car owner and the vehicle throughout the entire EEU space. We agreed on the basic schemes for the interaction of the national parts of electronic auto passport systems with each other and with the system administrator. This guarantees the connection of all countries to a single information base,» Valery Koreshkov said.

The dates for the transition to electronic passports depend on the readiness of car manufacturers, importers and government agencies that ensure that information in the document is updated.

However, as Deputy Director of the Department for Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Commission Vyacheslav Burmistrov noted, from July 1, 2018 the system should work in full.

Prior to this, it is necessary to complete the development of the regulatory framework in the EEU countries, to put into operation a common information system that provides data exchange between national segments, interaction with automakers, importers and vehicle owners.

Today Russia is the best to introduce electronic documents. It is its experience that is recommended to adopt to other countries of the EEU.
link:
views: 22
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why he chose Russia for 1st visit
Russia allocates money for program of industrial development of Kyrgyzstan
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main allies of Kyrgyzstan
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev awards Order “Manas” to Vladimir Putin
Kyrgyzstan issues brochure for migrants going to Russia
EEU forms requirements for online shopping
New members may join EEU
Almazbek Atambayev considers final visit as president to Russia to be symbolic
Kyrgyzstanis commit 1,419 crimes in Russia in 2017
Popular
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Priority direction of Jeenbekov’s policy – fight against corruption Priority direction of Jeenbekov’s policy – fight against corruption
Are Kyrgyzstanis happy living in the country? Are Kyrgyzstanis happy living in the country?
Ceremony of inauguration of President of Kyrgyzstan. Live Ceremony of inauguration of President of Kyrgyzstan. Live