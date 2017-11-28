13:17
+5
USD 69.70
EUR 83.21
RUB 1.20
English

Dollar to rise in price to 75 soms. NB considers such assessments groundless

«Some experts say that the dollar will reach 75 soms by the end of the year. These estimates are groundless. There will not be such a rate,» Nurbek Zhenish, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, said at a press conference today.

According to him, the situation on the domestic foreign exchange market as a whole is stable. From the end of October there was an excess of demand for foreign currency over its supply, which led to some volatility of the rate. To smooth out its sharp fluctuations, the National Bank conducted interventions, selling foreign currency.

The net sale of dollars in the foreign exchange market since the beginning of the year comprised $ 43 million.

«After our interventions in the last two weeks, the dollar’s exchange rate stabilized at 69.7-69.8 soms. If to compare with the beginning of the year, the dollar grew slightly — by 0.5-0.6 soms. Strengthening the dollar can be attributed to seasonal factors. We observe from year to year the situation that from the second half of October, the demand for dollars prevails over the offer. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border has little impact, but I would not say that it is significant for the domestic currency market of the country,» Nurbek Zhenish said.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
Discount rate of the National Bank unchanged due to low level of inflation
Discount rate of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan not to change before end of year
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts intervention for eighth time in month
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted fifth intervention for week
Expenditures of budget of Kyrgyzstan may increase due to growth of dollar rate
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan again conducts intervention
National Bank conducts third intervention for week to hold growth of dollar
Kyrgyzstan to issue new vertical banknote
National Bank continues to sell dollars on exchange market
National Bank conducts 2nd intervention for month, but dollar still rising
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan