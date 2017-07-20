Sadyr Japarov submits documents to CEC as presidential candidate

Accused of organizing riots and taking a hostage in 2013, Sadyr Japarov applied to CEC for registration as a presidential candidate. CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

Sadyr Japarov is a self-nominee. Earlier, he announced desire to run for presidency, but submitted documents to the CEC only today. Sadyr Japarov is under arrest. He is defendant in the criminal case initiated under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic . In particular, he is accused of taking a hostage and hooliganism. Sadyr Japarov does not admit his guilt.

Recall, arrested Omurbek Tekebayev, who is accused of corruption, also submitted his documents to CEC. The trial is ongoing.

Earlier, Ata Jurt party nominated two candidates for the presidency — former parliament speaker Akhmatbek Keldibekov and ex-parliament member Kamchybek Tashiev. At the same time, Akhmatbek Keldibekov may not be registered as a presidential candidate. He is considered to be convicted, therefore, he can not run.

«If a citizen has a passive right to elect and be elected, they give an offer to register a person. If we talk about Omurbek Tekebayev, Sadyr Japarov and Akhmatbek Keldibekov, we will receive a certificate from the information center under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. If there is no court judgment on the criminal record at the time of registration, we will register them. If the court makes such a decision in future, then we have the right to cancel registration," Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, Deputy Chairman of CEC commented.

Earlier, CEC received 32 applications from the candidates. 26 people are self-nominees. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.