18:50
+29
USD 68.85
EUR 79.36
RUB 1.16
English

Sadyr Japarov submits documents to CEC as presidential candidate

Accused of organizing riots and taking a hostage in 2013, Sadyr Japarov applied to CEC for registration as a presidential candidate. CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

Sadyr Japarov is a self-nominee. Earlier, he announced desire to run for presidency, but submitted documents to the CEC only today. Sadyr Japarov is under arrest. He is defendant in the criminal case initiated under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, he is accused of taking a hostage and hooliganism. Sadyr Japarov does not admit his guilt.

Recall, arrested Omurbek Tekebayev, who is accused of corruption, also submitted his documents to CEC. The trial is ongoing.

Earlier, Ata Jurt party nominated two candidates for the presidency — former parliament speaker Akhmatbek Keldibekov and ex-parliament member Kamchybek Tashiev. At the same time, Akhmatbek Keldibekov may not be registered as a presidential candidate. He is considered to be convicted, therefore, he can not run.

«If a citizen has a passive right to elect and be elected, they give an offer to register a person. If we talk about Omurbek Tekebayev, Sadyr Japarov and Akhmatbek Keldibekov, we will receive a certificate from the information center under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. If there is no court judgment on the criminal record at the time of registration, we will register them. If the court makes such a decision in future, then we have the right to cancel registration," Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, Deputy Chairman of CEC commented.

Earlier, CEC received 32 applications from the candidates. 26 people are self-nominees. Six candidates were nominated by decisions of political parties and movements.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Official representatives of 5 presidential candidates approved
First presidential candidate submits signatures to CEC
Two more women decide to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential candidates to start taking state language test on July 26
36 polling stations to be opened abroad for 2017 presidential elections
CEC registers representatives of 3 presidential candidates
Ata-Jurt party decides on candidates for presidential elections
Presidential candidate Omurbek Babanov spends most of all from electoral fund
Receipt of applications from presidential candidates to end on July 31
CEC registers authorized representatives of Sooronbay Jeenbekov
Popular
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan Militant planning terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ