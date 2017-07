The heads of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan discussed further bilateral cooperation.

Almazbek Atambayev met with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the International Forum «Altai Civilization and Related Peoples of Altaic Language Family," the information policy department of the president’s office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rustam Minnikhanov expressed gratitude for the invitation to the forum, noting that this is a very important and meaningful event.

«We all think about preserving the language, culture, history. These issues are very important and relevant today, they deserve our special attention," he said.