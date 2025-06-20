17:31
Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan sign cooperation roadmap for 2025–2027

On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with the Head of Tatarstan (Russia) Rustam Minnikhanov.

Daniyar Amangeldiev highlighted the active development and strengthening of the partnership between the two countries and their regions. Special attention was paid to the recent participation of the Head of Tatarstan in a session on the preservation of the snow leopard and its habitat.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the areas of investment, industrial cooperation, and joint projects. Rustam Minnikhanov proposed organizing mutual business missions and projects in the fields of digital economy, finance, and education.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides signed a Joint Action Plan for 2025–2027, which will serve as a roadmap for developing trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and humanitarian partnerships between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan.
