Head of Tatarstan tells Adylbek Kasymaliev about Snow Leopard projects

The Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in Cholpon-Ata to participate in the Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum, told the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev about Snow Leopard projects. The press service of the Rais of Tatarstan reported.

He took part in a meeting of the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Among the joint projects, he highlighted the Snow Leopard Biodiversity Conservation Center, located in the natural habitat of the snow leopard in the Altai Republic. Tatarstan initiated its creation back in 2022. Thanks to cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic, three snow leopards were previously delivered to the center, and a joint scientific program for the restoration of the snow leopard population was adopted. The complex has become the main platform for the restoration of the snow leopard population in natural conditions.

It was also announced that a research center for the conservation of biological diversity Snow Leopard is planned to be opened in Tatarstan.

Earlier, a ceremonial transfer of three snow leopards, donated by Kyrgyzstan as part of strengthening environmental cooperation with Russia, took place in Gorno-Altaisk.