President Sadyr Japarov meets with Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived to participate in the IX meeting of the Steering Committee of the program for the conservation of the snow leopard and its ecosystems.

During the meeting, the prospects for deepening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan in the economic, environmental, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. Particular attention was paid to joint projects in industry, tourism development, as well as nature conservation and preservation of the snow leopard — a symbol of the Turkic peoples.

Sadyr Japarov noted the dynamic development of partnership with Tatarstan within the framework of Kyrgyzstan-Russia strategic cooperation and the importance of environmental and scientific initiatives on protection of the environment and biodiversity.

Rustam Minnikhanov supported these initiatives, recalling the Kazan Resolution 2025 aimed at international partnership in the field of ecology and climate sustainability. He also expressed readiness to expand economic, cultural and scientific cooperation, including the launch of joint business missions, digital and educational projects, as well as to promote conditions for work and residence of Kyrgyzstanis.

The parties agreed that the results of the meeting will become a new impetus for the development of bilateral and interregional relations within the framework of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation.
