First presidential candidate submits signatures to CEC

Today, Temir Sariev the first of all presidential candidates submitted signature sheets to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan. According to the campaign headquarters, 60,155 signatures in support of Temir Sariev were handed over to the commission.

The CEC told 24.kg news agency that the candidate for the presidency from Akshumkar party personally came to the commission to hand over several dozen packets with the signatures of the Kyrgyzstanis.

Now the CEC should check the authenticity of the submitted signatures within ten days, and Temir Sariev is to proceed to the next stage of the election race — the state language exam.

The presidential candidate himself is confident of his victory, his supporters note.

As his press secretary Nazira Akhmedova told 24.kg news agency, Temir Sariev thanked the team members for the work done as well as his supporters for their support.

«I would like to thank everyone who supported our team. People took an active part in the electoral process. It is very important. I am confident that we will hold fair and competitive elections," Temir Sariev told reporters after he left the CEC.

Recall, according to the electoral legislation, it is necessary to collect not less than 30,000 signatures from all regions of the country.