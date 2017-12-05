Temir Sariev worries that there is no trust between member-states of EEU

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev believes that the member states of the EEU should trust each other and fulfill their obligations in accordance with earlier reached agreements. He told about it to 24.kg news agency.
The former head of government reminded that
I am worried about the presence of Kazakh customs officers on the border. Kazakhstan claims that a lot of «gray imports» goes through our country. That is, they want to establish a triple control: in addition to customs officers, representatives of the EEU will also be on the posts. But there is no such norm in the agreement on EEU.Temir Sariev
«In accordance with the requirements of the Customs Code, we must trust each other. If we do not trust, then we put our representatives at all customs points of all members of the union. This indicates that our partners have great doubts. That is, the president and the government need to show political will and change the leadership of the State Customs Service. All checkpoints should have video surveillance and strict control. Only then our partners will have full confidence,» Temir Sariev said.
He added that the Customs Code, ratified by the Parliament on November 30, specifically provides, in particular, video recording on posts. The former head of the Cabinet stressed:
The situation was resolved on December 2, when the checkpoints started to work in the regular mode.
According to Temir Sariev, the government needs to speed up the procedure for passing goods. He believes that the government should solve the issue of compensation of losses to entrepreneurs.
«We had such practice. In
Here, the government should also think through and provide support from the budget to those who actually incurred losses from idle time at the border. But the most important thing is that we must learn lessons not to repeat such mistakes.Temir Sariev