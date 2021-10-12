00:39
Kumtor case: Temir Sariev remanded in custody until November 30

Consideration of an appeal of the defense of the ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev ended in the Bishkek City Court.

The panel of judges did not support the appeal of the ex-prime minister’s lawyers.

The politician will be kept in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security until November 30.

Earlier, Temir Sariev’s defense asked to apply a preventive measure not related to imprisonment.

«We ask you to take into account the personality of the client, he held senior government positions and never escaped responsibility,» the lawyers said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Temir Sariev continue their rally near the City Court and demand to release him from custody.

The defendants in the case on Kumtor are the former and current MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Iskhak Pirmatov, the latter has already been sentenced to a fine. Another person involved in the case, ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, has been released from custody. The measure of restraint for Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov has been changed.

Former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the First Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev are in custody. Ex-prime ministers Temir Sariev and Dzhoomart Otorbaev were detained. Supporters believe that the arrests as politically motivated.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Kyrgyzstan, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case. Executives of the Canadian Centerra company and the management of Kumtor Gold Company have been added to the wanted list.
