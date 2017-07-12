13:48
Almazbek Atambayev tells about support of teachers in Kyrgyzstan

President Almazbek Atambayev told about the support of teachers in Kyrgyzstan at the ceremony of presenting state awards today.

According to him, a significant part of the recipients of state awards are teachers. «My term of office is coming to an end, the people will elect a new president soon. I remember the past years. One of the important tasks was to help teachers," he said.

«Good or bad, but we raised the average salary of teachers four times. The program of mortgage crediting was launched. This year, the boarding house in Issyk-Kul was transferred to the Ministry of Education, new buildings for teachers' rest will be built there," the president added.

«We also check the condition of schools. Until the end of the year, there won’t be a single school in an emergency condition. Major repairs will be carried out, and new buildings will be built," Almazbek Atambayev assured.
