Voluntary performance appraisal: Only one teacher out of 56 passed test

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported about the results of the second stage of voluntary performance appraisal of teachers, which took place in Bishkek and Osh on February 17.

According to the ministry, 56 out of 57 teachers took part in the testing, whose documents, based on the results of the first stage of appraisal, were recognized by the expert commission as corresponding to the declared qualification categories.

The most applicants were in Osh (21) and Jalal-Abad (15) regions. In Bishkek, only 1 teacher applied for the category, in Osh — 8, Batken and Chui regions — 2 each, in Issyk-Kul region — 3 and in Talas region — 4.

Based on the test results, Nurgul Mamanazarova, a Russian language teacher at Kara-Tokoi school-gymnasium in Batken region, became the first to confirm the qualification «Teacher of the second qualification category».

The rest scored above 50 percent in each part of the test, but this was not enough, the ministry noted.

Testing was organized and conducted by the National Center for Quality Assessment of Education and Information Technologies.

Since this is an initial experience, the center expresses gratitude to the teachers who were the first to take part in the voluntary performance appraisal.

It should be noted that 313 teachers across the republic submitted documents to participate in the first stage. Of these, 130 applied for the highest qualification category, 100 — for the I qualification category and 83 teachers — for the II category.

The main incentive to undergo the performance appraisal is a monthly salary increase. A teacher of the second qualification category will receive 2,000 soms, the first — 3,000, the highest — 5,000 soms.

Voluntary performance appraisal is free. If the teacher has not confirmed the category, he or she has the right to undergo re-testing no earlier than in a year, but for a fee.

In total, more than 82,000 teachers work in schools of Kyrgyzstan.