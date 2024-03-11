09:51
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

Best Russian language teacher announced in Kyrgyzstan

The best Russian language teacher has been announced in Kyrgyzstan. The Russian House’s Telegram channel reports.

The best teacher of the Russian language is Ekaterina Bashmanova, who works in one of the schools in the republic.

Special prizes were awarded to Aigul Dzhunsaeva from Tepke village, Issyk-Kul region, and Elmira Kumushbekova from Lenin-Zhol village, Chui region. The winner will be invited to advanced training courses or to a professional forum in Russia. The winners will receive at least 200 books and textbooks for their school, the participants - at least 100 books.     

According to the organizers, the annual competition recognizes Kyrgyz women who have made a great contribution to the social, economic, spiritual, cultural development of the country and strengthening ties with Russia. The prize is awarded in 11 categories.

Rossotrudnichestvo supported two nominations this year. In addition to Russian language teachers, it will award the best volunteers among participants from 14 to 19 years old.
link: https://24.kg/english/288640/
views: 88
Print
Related
Putin instructs to increase funding for Russian language promotion in CIS
Putin thanks Sadyr Japarov for his attention to Russian language development
Voluntary performance appraisal: Only one teacher out of 56 passed test
Edil Baisalov promises to provide all teachers with laptops by June
Hiroshi Anraku about similarities and differences between Kyrgyzstan and Japan
Kurultai delegates demand to protect honor and dignity of teachers
First in south Russian Language Educational Center opened in Osh
Teacher from Ornok village wins International Russian Language Olympiad
Russian language learning support center opened in Talas
Testing of migrant children for Russian language proficiency proposed in Russia
Popular
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
Kyrgyzstani detained in Tajikistan for espionage, deputy demands his release Kyrgyzstani detained in Tajikistan for espionage, deputy demands his release
11 March, Monday
09:48
Kyrgyzstanis win sports ballroom dancing tournament in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis win sports ballroom dancing tournament in...
09:45
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Ernazar Akmataliev wins gold medal
09:37
Health workers prepare for 2nd stage of additional vaccination against measles
09:33
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of holy month of Ramadan
09:23
Best Russian language teacher announced in Kyrgyzstan
9 March, Saturday
16:41
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Japan to spend $3.5 million on assistance to low-income Kyrgyzstanis
15:35
Modern ballet troupe to be formed in National Philharmonic Society
15:30
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal