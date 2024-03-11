Best Russian language teacher announced in Kyrgyzstan

The best Russian language teacher has been announced in Kyrgyzstan. The Russian House’s Telegram channel reports.

The best teacher of the Russian language is Ekaterina Bashmanova, who works in one of the schools in the republic.

Special prizes were awarded to Aigul Dzhunsaeva from Tepke village, Issyk-Kul region, and Elmira Kumushbekova from Lenin-Zhol village, Chui region. The winner will be invited to advanced training courses or to a professional forum in Russia. The winners will receive at least 200 books and textbooks for their school, the participants - at least 100 books.

According to the organizers, the annual competition recognizes Kyrgyz women who have made a great contribution to the social, economic, spiritual, cultural development of the country and strengthening ties with Russia. The prize is awarded in 11 categories.

Rossotrudnichestvo supported two nominations this year. In addition to Russian language teachers, it will award the best volunteers among participants from 14 to 19 years old.