President's book to be handed over to research institutes, Academy of Sciences

One and a half thousand copies of President Sadyr Japarov’s book «Zhany Kyrgyzstandy Kuruunun Bagyty («The Path to Building a New Kyrgyzstan») were handed over to the Ministry of Education and Science. The press service of the ministry reported.

«The book, which defines the directions of ideology of the nation and the state, their importance for the growth of the state and the preservation of the inviolable unity of the people, will be delivered to 72 research institutes, and 20 copies will be handed over to the Central Scientific Library of the National Academy of Sciences,» the ministry said.

It was previously reported that the book consists of four parts:

  • The emergence of the idea of creating a new Kyrgyzstan.
  • The main ideological directions of the country.
  • National traditions, characteristics, culture of the people.
  • Final part.

Last year, 41,000 copies were distributed among regional libraries and various institutions across the country.
