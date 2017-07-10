CEC announces deadline for registration of presidential candidates

The Central Election Commission announced the deadline for registration of candidates for the presidency. The deputy head of the commission Abdyzhapar Bekmatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, until September 9 (September 10 is the day of the beginning of the campaign), applicants for the main political post in the country should be registered.

Applications from candidates will be accepted until August 15. 19 applications have been already received. Starting from August 16, the participants of the race must submit the signature sheets (not less than 30,000 signatures), the certificate on passing the test for knowledge of the state language and make a deposit of one million soms.

Abdyzhapar Bekmatov added that there is no schedule for language test so far. He noted that as soon as the official nomination is over, the CEC will submit to the responsible for the examination body — this is a specially created department of Kyrgyztest under the Ministry of Education and Science- a list of candidates. Kyrgyztest will set up a timetable for passing the language exam for candidates.