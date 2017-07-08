Kyrgyzstan's reserves exceed $ 2 bln by end of June 2017

At the end of June 2017, Kyrgyzstan 's gross international reserves exceeded $ 2 billion. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year the reserves have grown by $ 59.92 million. By the end of June, they amounted to $ 2.29.05 million. This is the highest rate for the last year. At the same time, for the month, the reserves decreased by $ 31.33 million.