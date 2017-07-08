09:55
Kyrgyzstan's reserves exceed $ 2 bln by end of June 2017

At the end of June 2017, Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves exceeded $ 2 billion. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year the reserves have grown by $ 59.92 million. By the end of June, they amounted to $ 2.29.05 million. This is the highest rate for the last year. At the same time, for the month, the reserves decreased by $ 31.33 million.

It should be noted that the National Bank spends international reserves on smoothing out sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate of the national currency. In July, due to the sharp increase in the dollar’s rate, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic had to enter the currency market with interventions twice.
