12:27
USD 89.17
EUR 96.50
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan's international reserves reach almost $3.5 billion

At the end of March, Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves reached $3,491.16 billion. The website of the National Bank says.

This is the highest level of the reserves in the entire history of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Prior to this, the highest level of reserves was in February 2024 ($3,323.82 billion), September 2021 ($3,241.14 billion) and December 2023 ($3,236.48 billion).

In March of this year, compared to February, gross international reserves increased by $167.34 million, since the beginning of the year — by $254.68 million. Unlike March last year, they increased by $1,001.46 billion, or 40.2 percent.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2023, it conducted 14 interventions and sold $655.72 million. In 2024, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted only three interventions: two to sell dollars of $31,850 million and one to purchase dollars of $9 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/291110/
views: 141
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves at record level of $3.3 billion
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves hit record high of $3.3 billion
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan exceed $3.2 billion
International reserves increase by $36.09 million since beginning of 2023
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $168.62 million in 2023
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $260.8 million in 2023
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $70.02 million for month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $459.9 million in 2023
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $308.39 million in 2023
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $204.47 million for month
Popular
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved
9 April, Tuesday
12:09
Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan
11:54
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya
11:40
More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
11:12
Valentina Shevchenko receives 7 championship belts from UFC for title defense
10:52
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy