Minor Kyrgyzstanis to leave country on foreign passport

The Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic has developed a draft resolution «On taking measures to exclude from the turnover inserts to the birth certificate of children under 16.»

Lawyers suggest that the documents that give the right to leave and enter Kyrgyzstan and which certify the identity of a citizen to be civil, diplomatic, service passports and laissez-passer.

Currently, in addition to the birth certificate minors are issued inserts. They don’t contain protective elements, in connection with which there is a high probability of their forgery.

The State Registration Service is recommended to stop issuing inserts to the birth certificate from January 1, 2018, and instead of them, general civil passports will be issued for crossing the border. Documents can be issued from birth.
