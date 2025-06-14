13-year-old girl suspected of murdering her sister in Bishkek

A 13-year-old girl is suspected of murdering her sister in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

According to the press service, the police received a report of serious bodily harm to a minor girl at about 4.57 a.m.

«The victim’s 13-year-old sister, E.I., was brought to the police station as a suspect, accompanied by her legal representatives. The deceased girl was seven years old. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. As part of the investigation, appropriate examinations have been appointed and the necessary investigative actions are being carried out,» the statement says.