Children not to be prosecuted for minor offenses in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is introducing a new procedure for working with juveniles who commit minor or medium-gravity offenses for the first time. President Sadyr Japarov has signed a law that fully updates the provisions of the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code related to children in conflict with the law.

Under the new rules, if a child commits a non-serious offense for the first time and admits guilt, the criminal case will not be taken to court.

Instead, the minor will undergo a special program that may include fulfilling certain obligations, compensating damages, and working with psychologists and child protection services.

These measures are formalized through an agreement to remove the child from criminal proceedings. If the conditions are met, the case is closed without a criminal record.

If the child violates the agreement, the prosecutor may:

  • change the imposed measures;
  • extend the program;
  • or cancel the decision entirely and return the case to standard criminal proceedings.

According to the new amendments, investigators must separate such cases into individual proceedings. Each child will receive a tailored list of obligations. Compliance will be monitored by law enforcement and child protection authorities. Victims retain the right to compensation.

The law will enter into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/351784/
views: 77
