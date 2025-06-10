Kyrgyzstan-made passports begin to be exported to South Africa

Uchkun OJSC and the Republic of Namibia (South Africa) signed their first contract for 130,000 biometric passports, and the finished products have been successfully shipped. Kanybek Tumanbaev, president’s chief of staff, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the Namibian side highly appreciated the quality of the manufactured documents and expressed their gratitude.

An official delegation from Namibia arrived in Bishkek and held an official meeting on the conclusion of the second contract. They also expressed interest in cooperation with Uchkun in other areas, not limited to this one.

«This major achievement is a clear proof that, thanks to the initiative and political will of President Sadyr Japarov, the activities of state enterprises are developing, and the country’s printing industry is reaching the international level,» Kanybek Tumanbaev added.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan ordered the production of its biometric passports abroad — at printing houses in other countries. Today, on the contrary, the Kyrgyz Republic exports high-quality documents of its own production to foreign countries, becoming a competitive republic.