18:36
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan-made passports begin to be exported to South Africa

Uchkun OJSC and the Republic of Namibia (South Africa) signed their first contract for 130,000 biometric passports, and the finished products have been successfully shipped. Kanybek Tumanbaev, president’s chief of staff, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the Namibian side highly appreciated the quality of the manufactured documents and expressed their gratitude.

An official delegation from Namibia arrived in Bishkek and held an official meeting on the conclusion of the second contract. They also expressed interest in cooperation with Uchkun in other areas, not limited to this one.

«This major achievement is a clear proof that, thanks to the initiative and political will of President Sadyr Japarov, the activities of state enterprises are developing, and the country’s printing industry is reaching the international level,» Kanybek Tumanbaev added.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan ordered the production of its biometric passports abroad — at printing houses in other countries. Today, on the contrary, the Kyrgyz Republic exports high-quality documents of its own production to foreign countries, becoming a competitive republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/332200/
views: 154
Print
Related
MP proposes opening printing house in south to issue passports
Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with African countries — MFA
Kyrgyzstan’s passport takes 68th place in Global Passport Power Rank
Kyrgyzstan to begin issuing passports made in country next year
740 million soms to be spent on production, supply of E-passport forms
Over a million passports issued in Kyrgyzstan in 2022
Deputy proposes issuing ‘golden passports’ to foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan
Citizen tries to take 100 passports of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey - Talant Imanov
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
18:16
Novel "The Flood" by Sultan Raev translated into Italian Novel "The Flood" by Sultan Raev translated into Italia...
17:58
National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2030 approved
17:38
“Aitmatov - Future of the Turkic World" Forum opened in Bishkek
17:28
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 60 percent
17:22
Capsule laid in Osh city for construction of waste processing plant