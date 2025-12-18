16:08
USD 87.45
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.10
English

Combating begging and child labor: Raids conducted in Bishkek

Since December 11, five raids have been conducted in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek to prevent juvenile delinquency, child neglect, and identify children involved in labor and begging.

According to the press service of the City Hall, the raids were organized in two stages — during the day and at night. The night raids were conducted in the central square of Ala-Too, while the daytime raids were conducted throughout the district, including Kudaibergen and Sary-Ozon markets, as well as in crowded areas, underground passages, and near shopping centers.

During the raids, preventive explanatory talks were held with minors. Particular attention was paid to issues of their safety, respect for their rights, and preventing children from being involved in illegal labor activities.

Efforts in this area will continue.
link: https://24.kg/english/355097/
views: 134
Print
Related
Children not to be prosecuted for minor offenses in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan halts nighttime raids
Over 120 foreigners detained at Osh market during Illegal Migrant raid
Pre-election preventive operation Extremist launched in Osh city
44 people brought to police during Bandit raid in Kara-Suu district
Over 100 stolen phones seized at Osh market in Bishkek
Chinese citizens detained for illegal fishing on Orto-Tokoy reservoir
Raid conducted at Osh market to prevent illegal trade in frogs
12 weapons confiscated during raid, fines amount to 288,000 soms
Police conduct raids against illegal fuel sales
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
18 December, Thursday
15:08
Combating begging and child labor: Raids conducted in Bishkek Combating begging and child labor: Raids conducted in B...
15:00
Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media
14:24
Twins born in Kyzyl-Kiya: Presidential Envoy visits renovated maternity hospital
14:05
Kyrgyzstan implements digital monitoring of fish products
13:26
U.S. allows certain transactions with Russian banks and Central Bank