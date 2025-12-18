Combating begging and child labor: Raids conducted in Bishkek

Since December 11, five raids have been conducted in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek to prevent juvenile delinquency, child neglect, and identify children involved in labor and begging.

According to the press service of the City Hall, the raids were organized in two stages — during the day and at night. The night raids were conducted in the central square of Ala-Too, while the daytime raids were conducted throughout the district, including Kudaibergen and Sary-Ozon markets, as well as in crowded areas, underground passages, and near shopping centers.

During the raids, preventive explanatory talks were held with minors. Particular attention was paid to issues of their safety, respect for their rights, and preventing children from being involved in illegal labor activities.

Efforts in this area will continue.