Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed a law ratifying the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Council of Ministers of Albania on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The document stipulates that citizens holding diplomatic and service passports of Kyrgyzstan and Albania will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, stay, exit, and transit through the territories of both countries for a period not exceeding 90 days within 180 days from the date of entry.

The ratification of this agreement will create favorable conditions for the development of business mobility and facilitate the movement of diplomatic and service passport holders within the territories of the signatory states, the presidential administration said.
