Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate offices to be opened in every school in Kyrgyzstan

Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate offices will be opened in every school in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This decision was made at a meeting of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Minister of Education. Ulan Niyazbekov and Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva decided to strengthen the prevention of juvenile delinquency and ensure safety in educational institutions, especially in connection with the recent tragic events caused by school conflicts.

«In order to strengthen preventive work and prompt response to emerging conflicts, it is planned to expand the staff of juvenile affairs inspectors. This will allow to assign an employee to each school, who will conduct explanatory talks with students, identify children at risk and interact with the teaching staff. As part of this initiative, a Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate office will be opened in each school, which will increase the accessibility of inspectors for schoolchildren, parents and teachers,» the statement says.

Law enforcement officers noted that this will speed up the process of responding to conflict situations, will enable more effective monitoring of the situation in educational institutions and detection of cases of bullying, violence and involvement of minors in illegal activities.
