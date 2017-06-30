Kyrgyzstan included in top 10 holiday destinations for MENA travelers

After the US imposed travel restrictions on passengers from certain Muslim countries, travel plans of travellers from the region were thrown into a tailspin, AMEinfo.com reports.

Below are the top 10 holiday destinations for MENA travellers.

1. Jordan

It is home of the Petra ruins, which is one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. Spend some quality time floating in the Dead Sea, or take a dive into the warm waters of Aqaba. Jordan is full of excitement and enthralling sights.

2. Malaysia

The country is a cultural melting pot, lined with energetic cities, historic architecture, scenic islands and beautiful tea plantations.

3. Singapore

It’s a diverse mix of awe-inspiring modernity and enchanting history.

4. United Arab Emirates

The UAE is touted as a tourism hub both regionally and internationally.

5. Morocco

Embellished with Central European influences, there is a lot for travellers to explore and devour in Morocco in terms of culture and food.

6. Egypt

A land with treasures and surprises galore, and all of them collectively provide for a perfectly memorable holiday.

7. Qatar

If at all you should decide to vacation in Qatar, make sure to make the most of cultural and culinary treasures.

8. Maldives

The tropical nation has a line-up of luxurious beach resorts and activities to help you unwind and relax.

9. Kyrgyzstan

Located in Central Asia, Kyrgyzstan is a traveller’s delight. Due to heavy Soviet influences in its history, it is difficult to believe that Kyrgyzstan is in fact an Islamic country. But that confusion hardly matters because Kyrgyzstan is a hidden gem — possessing great natural sights, including the renowned Lake Issyk Kul. It is the world’s second-largest alpine lake, and as backdrop, there are the snowy Ala-Too Mountains.

10. Kazakhstan

This one is yet another 'stan' that oozes ample touristic appeal and yet remains underrated. The country is predominantly Muslim and has a variety of scenic sights to leave you awestruck. Notably, the Kok-Tobe Hill begs for a visit as it prides itself on featuring the finest view of Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan. Also, the Big Almaty Lake is incredible to behold.

