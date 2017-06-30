12:59
Nearly 7,000 dangerous trees to be felled in Bishkek this year

It is planned to fell 6,736 dangerous trees in Bishkek till the end of the year. Deputy Head of Zelenstroy municipal enterprise Vera Slesareva told at a press conference.

According to her, an interdepartmental commission from the beginning of 2016 till June 2017 inspected 115,551 trees (according to the mayor’s office, this is 50 percent of all trees on the balance sheet), 6,736 of them were recognized as emergency.

She noted that 2,707 of the detected dangerous trees have been felled as of June, and 1,103 — within road reconstruction.
