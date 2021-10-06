15:43
At least 700 trees added to electronic database in Bishkek

At least 700 trees have been added to the electronic database in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Citizens reportedly help the City Hall with accounting. The first shift of volunteers entered about 700 trees into the database in two weeks, 378 of which are on the balance sheet of Bishkekzelenkhoz enterprise.

«700 trees have ’medical cards’ now, in which they have entered data on the number, geolocation, species and condition of trees. Thanks to this program, Bishkekzelenkhoz employees will be able to calculate in advance the amount of funds needed for their care and treatment,» the Сity Hall said.

The electronic inventory was started in the Oak Park. The process takes place under the guidance of the coordinator of Archa Public Foundation and the chief agronomist of the enterprise.
