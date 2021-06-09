16:22
USD 84.63
EUR 103.05
RUB 1.16
English

About 10,000 saplings to be planted in Bishkek in 2021

At least 10,000 saplings will be planted in Bishkek in 2021. Aigul Navatova, Deputy Director of Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, about 8,000 have been already planted, the rest — in the fall. «We need to first solve the issue of water supply on some streets, and only then plant. But we will fulfill the planting plan for this year, of course,» Aigul Navatova said.

She noted that there is no plan to cut down trees. «Although there are many old and emergency ones. Trees age, die, this is natural process. Some plantings are not removed because of public opinion,» the deputy director added.

Aigul Navatova specified that about 700 trees should be cut down in Bishkek as part of the second stage of road reconstruction at the expense of a Chinese grant. At first, it was planned to cut down about 4,000. «We try to preserve trees when it is possible,» she stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/197029/
views: 105
Print
Related
Over 20,000 saplings allocated for Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
At least 261,173 saplings allocated for landscaping of cities in Kyrgyzstan
Import of saplings of some crops exempted from VAT in Kyrgyzstan
Young saplings protected from cold in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to increase fine for cutting valuable species of trees
SCNS starts investigation into legality of saplings purchase for 9,000 soms
Deciduous and coniferous trees planted in Bishkek
Strong wind in Bishkek. Trees fall again
More than 40,000 trees to be planted in Bishkek until 2020
About 2,000 trees hacked down on Bishkek-Kara-Balta road
Popular
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved Kamchybek Tashiev about situation at border: Issue has been resolved
Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place Meeting of Kyrgyzstan - European Union Cooperation Council takes place
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
9 June, Wednesday
16:13
Ulukbek Maripov meets with newly appointed ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov meets with newly appointed ambassadors...
15:50
AUCA President Andrew Kuchins steps down from office, decides to return to USA
15:38
New mayors elected in Shopokov and Kaindy cities
15:26
About 10,000 saplings to be planted in Bishkek in 2021
15:11
WHO: Global COVID-19 incidence decreases by 15 percent