Bishkek municipal enterprise Zelenstroy renamed

Municipal enterprise Zelenstroy was renamed into Bishkekzelenkhoz. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The enterprise was renamed based on the resolution of the Bishkek City Administration No. 78 dated September 5, 2017 On the optimization of municipal enterprises, and also to improve the efficiency of the work.

Bishkekzelenkhoz enterprise will also carry out work under the production program for care and current maintenance of the greens in the city, approved by the City Council and the City Administration of the capital.

Bishkek residents regularly complain of illegal felling of trees in Bishkek.