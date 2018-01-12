18:03
0
USD 69.23
EUR 82.66
RUB 1.21
English

Bishkek municipal enterprise Zelenstroy renamed

Municipal enterprise Zelenstroy was renamed into Bishkekzelenkhoz. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The enterprise was renamed based on the resolution of the Bishkek City Administration No. 78 dated September 5, 2017 On the optimization of municipal enterprises, and also to improve the efficiency of the work.

Bishkekzelenkhoz enterprise will also carry out work under the production program for care and current maintenance of the greens in the city, approved by the City Council and the City Administration of the capital.

Bishkek residents regularly complain of illegal felling of trees in Bishkek.
link:
views: 131
Print
Related
Strong wind in Bishkek. Trees fall again
Nearly 7,000 dangerous trees to be felled in Bishkek this year
Popular
450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018 450,000 tons of oil to be supplied from Russia to Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China stages opera on Manas epic China stages opera on Manas epic
Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married Kevin O’Connell: Kyrgyzstanis ask me once a week when I'm getting married
EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market EEU countries still not agreed provisions on single oil and gas market