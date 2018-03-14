Deciduous and coniferous trees planted in Bishkek

Municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenkhoz of Bishkek City Administration started spring work on planting deciduous and coniferous trees. Press service of the city administration reported.

As noted, 32 lime trees were planted on Profsoyuznaya Street from Fuchik to Lenskaya, along Aaly Tokombayev Street, from Shabdan Baatyr to 12 microdistrict — 175 pines.

52 coniferous trees were planted on Kolbaev Street. Nine pine trees were planted at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Fuchik Street.

In the near future, planting of deciduous trees along Toktonaliev Street is planned.