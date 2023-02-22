15:55
USD 89.51
EUR 97.41
RUB 0.98
English

Over 30,000 trees to be planted in Osh city this year

More than 30,000 young trees will be planted in Osh this year. Press service of the City Hall reported.

About 40 birches were planted in Ataturk Park to improve landscaping. In 2023, the landscaping and green economy plant plans to plant 500 coniferous trees, 500 deciduous trees and about 20,000 shrubs.

Officials promise that special attention will be paid to the issues of gardening and improvement of the city this year.

«This year, about 1.5 million flower seedlings, including 10,000 tulips, will be planted in Osh. In addition, 10,000 tree saplings, including of fruit trees, will be planted by the municipal territorial administrations,» the City Hall informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/259107/
views: 1229
Print
Related
Electronic inventory of trees resumed in Bishkek
Leaders of Central Asian states, head of China plant trees on Friendship Alley
Over 60,000 trees should be planted in Bishkek to purify air
More than 600 flowering and fruit trees planted in Karakol
Zhashyl Muras: State to control care of young trees
At least 700 trees added to electronic database in Bishkek
About 10,000 saplings to be planted in Bishkek in 2021
687,200 saplings allocated for landscaping of cities and towns
Kyrgyzstan to increase fine for cutting valuable species of trees
8,000 trees planted to strengthen banks of Chu river
Popular
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Saturday
14:10
Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway
12:57
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with his Tajik counterpart to discuss border issue
12:48
Gasoline prices in Russia grow to maximum since fall 2023
12:37
New fire unit opened in Suzak village
12:28
Kant resident distributes Hizb ut-Tahrir videos through social media