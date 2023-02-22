Over 30,000 trees to be planted in Osh city this year

More than 30,000 young trees will be planted in Osh this year. Press service of the City Hall reported.

About 40 birches were planted in Ataturk Park to improve landscaping. In 2023, the landscaping and green economy plant plans to plant 500 coniferous trees, 500 deciduous trees and about 20,000 shrubs.

Officials promise that special attention will be paid to the issues of gardening and improvement of the city this year.

«This year, about 1.5 million flower seedlings, including 10,000 tulips, will be planted in Osh. In addition, 10,000 tree saplings, including of fruit trees, will be planted by the municipal territorial administrations,» the City Hall informed.