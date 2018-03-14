15:26
Illegal felling of trees in Shamsi. Damage estimated at 75,200 soms

The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry estimated damage from illegal felling of trees in Shamsi gorge. Press service of the agency reported.

It was found out that seven Tien-Shan firs have been illegally felled. The diameter of their stems was from 44 to 64 centimeters. The total damage is 75,278 soms.

As a result of the check, Temirbek Rysaliyev, a forest guard of Shamsi forestry, was dismissed for improper performance of his duties. Forest guard Turatbek Ibraiymov was reprimanded for unauthorized felling in the forestry area in Shamsi gorge.

In 2017, after an inspection to detect unauthorized deforestation on the basis of decisions of technical councils, seven people were dismissed from their posts in forestries.
